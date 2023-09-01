A little bit felt like a good daytime dose. Empty and floaty in some ways but I felt I could function, so I'd call it a transparent high. I added more, and the floaty-ness expanded to a very dry, serene, euphoria. Like a haze but more clear-headed. I am negatively affected when MMJ wears off (about 2 hours after use) where I start feeling blah. With other strains there can be more soothing to help with the blahs, but with this dry strain and other dry sativas I feel it harder and it's unpleasant. This could cause irritability.