stock photo similar to Astro Pop
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Astro Pop

aka Astropop

Astro Pop is a 30% sativa and 70% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apples and Bananas and Grape Gasoline. This strain is a rare and potent hybrid that offers a spicy and fruity profile with a hint of kerosene. Astro Pop has a sweet and sour aroma with hints of apple and grape. The buds are dense and frosty, with neon green and purple hues. Astro Pop is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Astro Pop effects include talkative, hungry, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Astro Pop when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and stress. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Astro Pop features flavors like pepper, grape, and apple. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Astro Pop typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a rare and potent hybrid that can help you feel talkative and hungry, Astro Pop might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Astro Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Astro Pop

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Astro Pop strain effects

Reported by 12 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Happy

Astro Pop strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    16% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Depression
    8% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Astro Pop products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Astro Pop near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Astro Pop strain reviews12

September 1, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Medicinal quality bud!! I wanted the smell and flavor to be more sweet and fruity (not a fan of Ammonia flavor) but the quality of the high made up for it. Taste ended up like freeze dried strawberries, ammonia and cream. The high put me in a relaxed and pain free state where I found myself very content. Cheers!
4 people found this helpful
August 3, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
A little bit felt like a good daytime dose. Empty and floaty in some ways but I felt I could function, so I'd call it a transparent high. I added more, and the floaty-ness expanded to a very dry, serene, euphoria. Like a haze but more clear-headed. I am negatively affected when MMJ wears off (about 2 hours after use) where I start feeling blah. With other strains there can be more soothing to help with the blahs, but with this dry strain and other dry sativas I feel it harder and it's unpleasant. This could cause irritability.
3 people found this helpful
June 29, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Tingly
Nice body buzz with just enough head buzz.
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight