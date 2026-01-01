Astronaut Status is a slightly indica-leaning hybrid (≈60% indica / 40% sativa) with THC levels typically around 24% and less than 1% CBD, created from the exotic cross of Zero Gravity and Mai Tai #4 by Clearwater Genetics. Released in the early 2020s, this modern hybrid delivers a terpene-rich profile bursting with sweet citrus, creamy vanilla, tropical fruit, and light gassy undertones for a smooth yet flavorful smoking experience. Driven by dominant terpenes like limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, Astronaut Status offers a balanced combination of uplifting cerebral effects and calming body relaxation. Expect a euphoric, creative head high that enhances mood and mental clarity before settling into a mellow, stress-relieving calm that remains functional without becoming overly sedating. Flavorful and versatile, Astronaut Status is ideal for social sessions, creative activities, or relaxing anytime of day. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!