stock photo similar to Zero Gravity
Zero Gravity
aka Zero Grav
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Zero Gravity effects are mostly energizing.
Zero Gravity is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Holy Grail Kush and Smurfzilla. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Zero Gravity is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by North Genetics, the average price of Zero Gravity typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zero Gravity’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zero Gravity, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Zero GravityOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Zero Gravity strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Zero Gravity strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Zero Gravity products near you
Similar to Zero Gravity near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Zero Gravity strain reviews6
Read all reviews
l........0
January 30, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
s........k
August 2, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Hungry
B........n
May 14, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy