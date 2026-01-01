Ataraxia is a deeply relaxing indica bred from Chemfunk (Ethos Genetics) × Exodus Cheese, crafted to embody its namesake—a state of complete calm, clarity, and freedom from stress. This thoughtfully developed cultivar reflects years of selective breeding by Final Cause, combining two legendary parents known for their complexity, stability, and lasting impact. Rich and layered, Ataraxia offers a pungent, funky profile with notes of earthy gas, sharp cheese, and subtle herbal undertones. The effects are profoundly calming and grounding, delivering a tranquil, clear-headed state that melts away tension while maintaining a sense of mental ease. Ideal for unwinding, stress relief, and evening use, Ataraxia lives up to its philosophical roots—offering a serene, balanced experience without the need for deep contemplation. Leave a review!