Atlantic Sunrise
AtS
Hybrid
Energetic
Happy
Euphoric
Diesel
Earthy
Chemical
Atlantic Sunrise effects are mostly energizing.
Atlantic Sunrise strain effects
Atlantic Sunrise strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Atlantic Sunrise strain reviews(2)
b........t
March 27, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
R........4
March 11, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Giggly