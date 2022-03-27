Atlantic Sunrise reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Atlantic Sunrise.
Atlantic Sunrise strain effects
Atlantic Sunrise strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Nausea
b........t
March 27, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
I'm in NJ and this strain supposedly is a mix of sour diesel and an Og kush pheno and boy is it potent. My atc doesn't cultivate it often but when they do I like to stock up as it checks a lot of boxes as far as relief. FYI, It's a very potent strain to those with low tolerance and anxiety issues should tread lightly and microdose this one.
R........4
March 11, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Smooth long lasting effects.