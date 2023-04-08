Atreyu
Atreyu effects are mostly energizing.
Atreyu is a marijuana strain from the breeder Dungeons Vault Genetics. It's a cross of Tres Star Dawg x Purple Vapor, and it is an indica hybrid. Atreyu contains a lot of genes from the Chemdawg line, and a rare purple strain. We're still learning more about Atreyu. Leave a review on its aroma and effects below.
Atreyu strain effects
Atreyu strain reviews(1)
i........f
April 8, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Uplifted
I’m currently on my second grow with this strain. Love the purple color and overall effect this strain gives.