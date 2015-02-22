We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Avi.
Reviews
6
Metalhead2167
Member since 2018
I'm very dissatisfied with this strain... I've spent the last two weeks getting high as fuck, then I get this one and it's only for aches and pains. I understand that the medical strains are the best for anxiety, depression, aches and pains... but it just shot me out of the sky when I couldn't get b...
I have never tried to medicating with a CBD medical Cannabis strian before. Avi was fantastic!! It doesn't get you stoned, but it does have some awesome effects. Avi from Peace Naturals made me really mellow, relaxed and worked good on my PTSD. My cool Client Care Represenative suggested Avi for my...
With a 2:1 CBD/THC ratio, this strain shouldn't get you too "high". I cannot tolerate high amounts of THC so I thought this strain would be perfect. It wasn't. I don't know if it's just this particular crop, but this was not the medicinal Avi-dekel I was led to believe it was (maybe that's why...
