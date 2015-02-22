ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Avi
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Avi

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

3.2 6 reviews

Avi

Avi

Avi is a high-CBD strain grown by Canadian LP Peace Naturals Project, Inc. It is a balanced hybrid, 50% indica and 50% sativa, with a 2:1 CBD:THC ratio. Its pungent aroma carries sweet hints of fruit and berry that create relaxing and calming effects perfect for relieving body aches and pains.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

6

Show all

Avatar for Dancing_Dean
Member since 2016
I have never tried to medicating with a CBD medical Cannabis strian before. Avi was fantastic!! It doesn't get you stoned, but it does have some awesome effects. Avi from Peace Naturals made me really mellow, relaxed and worked good on my PTSD. My cool Client Care Represenative suggested Avi for my...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for colbyyy
Member since 2015
i loved it. it was somewhat fruity, and smells excellent. the high was perfect for a long day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for fakeplastictree99
Member since 2017
absolutely love this. helps my sleep and anxiety issues. don't feel high but feel relaxed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Find Avi nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Avi nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Avi

Products with Avi

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Avi nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: CBD Shark, Afghan Hawaiian, 13 Dawgs, Damn Sour, and More
New Strains Alert: CBD Shark, Afghan Hawaiian, 13 Dawgs, Damn Sour, and More