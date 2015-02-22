We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I have never tried to medicating with a CBD medical Cannabis strian before. Avi was fantastic!! It doesn't get you stoned, but it does have some awesome effects. Avi from Peace Naturals made me really mellow, relaxed and worked good on my PTSD. My cool Client Care Represenative suggested Avi for my...