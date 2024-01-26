Awesome Orange reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Awesome Orange.
Awesome Orange strain effects
Awesome Orange strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
a........n
January 26, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
Smells a lot like Sunny D and has a some orange taste too! Also pretty smooth! Gives a nice, relaxed, and giggly high