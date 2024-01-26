Awesome Orange is a 50% sativa and 50% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit. This strain is a sweet and tangy hybrid that offers a balanced and uplifting high. Awesome Orange has a citrus and tropical aroma with hints of orange and pineapple. The buds are fluffy and colorful, with neon green and orange hues. Awesome Orange is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Awesome Orange effects include happy, energetic, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Awesome Orange when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and lack of appetite. Bred by Unknown or Legendary, Awesome Orange features flavors like orange, pineapple, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Awesome Orange typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a sweet and tangy hybrid that can help you feel happy and energetic, Awesome Orange might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Awesome Orange, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.