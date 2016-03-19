We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Simply love it, great strain and even greater oil concentrate. The concentrate is a lot more sedating, and should be used in the afternoon, not during the day.
but great strain two thumbs up in one sedated foot up.😎
This is personally my favorite strain i have depression,axiety,PTSD,Severe insomnia,severe & chronic pain & cancer and this strain works extremely well for all if i could only pick one strain to have for the rest if my life it would be this hands down!.
Nice strain to smoke when you need to relax. Good for those stressful days. Smooth hits with a sweet berry flavor. Also good for getting your appetite going. I will add this strain on my "Go To" strain in the future.
After smoking a one-hitter bowl the high took about 5-10 mins to creep in. High starts off somewhat focused and energetic. After 15-20min the high becomes heavy and sleepy. Serious munchie cravings with this one. Perfect for watching a tv show before bed with a bowl of popcorn.