Avatar for 2frimpong
Member since 2018
Smells bang + taste is unreal left couch lock
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for cheecho2884
Member since 2017
One of my favorite strain out there. It gives you a hazy, euphoric and time skipping high and mellows down to a nice chillax, slow paced ready to jump on the bed and see you tomorrow morning buzz.
Avatar for csnell4
Member since 2017
Simply love it, great strain and even greater oil concentrate. The concentrate is a lot more sedating, and should be used in the afternoon, not during the day. but great strain two thumbs up in one sedated foot up.😎
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for tlultuce
Member since 2015
Cracking it open smells like straight blueberries, its insane! Nice high, nice flavor, and pretty active, what more can you ask for? Perfect.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Rhymes
Member since 2017
This is personally my favorite strain i have depression,axiety,PTSD,Severe insomnia,severe &amp; chronic pain &amp; cancer and this strain works extremely well for all if i could only pick one strain to have for the rest if my life it would be this hands down!.
Avatar for Lavender18
Member since 2016
Nice strain to smoke when you need to relax. Good for those stressful days. Smooth hits with a sweet berry flavor. Also good for getting your appetite going. I will add this strain on my "Go To" strain in the future.
FocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for sburns12
Member since 2016
After smoking a one-hitter bowl the high took about 5-10 mins to creep in. High starts off somewhat focused and energetic. After 15-20min the high becomes heavy and sleepy. Serious munchie cravings with this one. Perfect for watching a tv show before bed with a bowl of popcorn.
HungrySleepy
Avatar for rUcereal
Member since 2016
Smells very nice, tastes okay, burns well too. Even with a lower THC content of its parents, it certainly delivers a Haze. Maybe a little too hazy and too sleepy for me.
Euphoric