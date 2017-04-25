Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Very spacey, cerebral high. Great strain for winding down and reading/writing before bed, and in small doses also a good little pick me up first thing :) I found it to be a little harsh on the lungs, and I've smoked a long time. Very potent stuff.
A great strain, not as sedating as most indicas but not Racey like most sativa's. A nice relaxing buzz. Nice dense little buds with orange hairs. The smell and taste matches the mellow high. All n all I like it and my guy has it a lot so haha
Had a fun evening on B-52. Got a snack, danced to some Jay-Z in the kitchen, watched an episode of Portlandia that was funnier than usual, made out on the couch with my partner, went to the bedroom for some sexy times but we both completely passed out before sexy time could begin. Super relaxing str...
Smoked this way back in the day. It was locally grown outdoor in Northern Illinois. Grown off the Kishwaukee River.
Very smooth and functional indica high, the skunk background shows up in this one. Buds were nice and tight, had good bag appeal.. especially at the time (we are talking late 90s). T...
Smoked this way back in the day. It was locally grown outdoor in Northern Illinois. Grown off the Kishwaukee River.
Very smooth and functional indica high, the skunk background shows up in this one. Buds were nice and tight, had good bag appeal.. especially at the time (we are talking late 90s). T...