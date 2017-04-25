ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. B-52
  4. Reviews

B-52 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain B-52.

Reviews

48

Avatar for Out4wildfun
Member since 2018
this is a very good strain of Bud it did give me cottonmouth very bad it made me cough more than most buds
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for maxwellbud
Member since 2019
i enjoyed. Good dank classic bud taste with a hint of what i describe to me as a berry woodish (forest) like after taste. 7.5/10
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepyUplifted
Avatar for devewev
Member since 2018
Very spacey, cerebral high. Great strain for winding down and reading/writing before bed, and in small doses also a good little pick me up first thing :) I found it to be a little harsh on the lungs, and I've smoked a long time. Very potent stuff.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Montyskater
Member since 2018
Very relaxing strain, 12/10 would smoke again, ejlwlrbtkel
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of B-52User uploaded image of B-52User uploaded image of B-52User uploaded image of B-52User uploaded image of B-52User uploaded image of B-52
more
photos
Avatar for kdirty
Member since 2017
A great strain, not as sedating as most indicas but not Racey like most sativa's. A nice relaxing buzz. Nice dense little buds with orange hairs. The smell and taste matches the mellow high. All n all I like it and my guy has it a lot so haha
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for ChillinOnEndor
Member since 2018
Had a fun evening on B-52. Got a snack, danced to some Jay-Z in the kitchen, watched an episode of Portlandia that was funnier than usual, made out on the couch with my partner, went to the bedroom for some sexy times but we both completely passed out before sexy time could begin. Super relaxing str...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for limonene4me
Member since 2018
Smoked this way back in the day. It was locally grown outdoor in Northern Illinois. Grown off the Kishwaukee River. Very smooth and functional indica high, the skunk background shows up in this one. Buds were nice and tight, had good bag appeal.. especially at the time (we are talking late 90s). T...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for limonene4me
Member since 2018
Smoked this way back in the day. It was locally grown outdoor in Northern Illinois. Grown off the Kishwaukee River. Very smooth and functional indica high, the skunk background shows up in this one. Buds were nice and tight, had good bag appeal.. especially at the time (we are talking late 90s). T...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted