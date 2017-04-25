ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. B-52
Indica

B-52

B-52

B-52 is a 75/25 indica-dominant cross between Skunk and Big Bud. This hybrid by Nirvana Seeds is a sweet mix of skunky flavors that have remarkable cerebral effects. It is a great strain for commercial production but its unique heady effects are enjoyed by connoisseurs and those with an affinity towards the Skunk family tree. A great strain for the relaxing while watching a movie, B-52 will leave you giggling and flying high.

Avatar for ThatClassyBeast
Member since 2014
Like another reviewer said, it gives me more of a sativa high but still makes me feel relaxed. Great strain though.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for SirBronn
Member since 2014
Pretty good strain. Has a pleasant sativa buzz at the beginning followed by a great mellow body high. Similar effeffects to that of God's gift to me. Kind of a sleepy come down but definitely not a couch lock. If it tasted and smelled better I would rate it higher.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for macNcheesed
Member since 2015
Damn! This got me! Nice dense nug, smells like skunky coffee. very potent, off of 1 small bowl I time warped. It comes on quick with a nice stoney feeling and ramps up. Very energetic head high, but very relaxing body high to it.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for GentlemanToker
Member since 2015
I love this strain. I was pleasantly surprised to have such a sativa high dominant, even though the strain is predominantly indica. Would definitely recommend on a productive or sunny day. Highly recommend.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for TheArkFilledWithWeed
Member since 2015
Good indica, very earthy flavor. good cerebral and body effects.
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Big Bud
Skunk No. 1
B-52

