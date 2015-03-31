Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain B4.
Reviews
16
BenzoAStoneologist
Member since 2019
It's a lovely strain with a nice high for someone like me that suffers from anxiety/depression/paranoia. It's citrus aroma is very vibrant but also smells like a nice backyard full of sweet beautiful flowers. I just smoked some and i'll choose this strain (B4) over Sour Diesel anyday.
Solid strain, I am vaping Chong’s Choice line from Shango and it has a great spicy/pepper taste to it which reminds me of traditional Thai, also has a bit of berry from its blue dream lineage but this one seems to lean very heavy towards the Sativa side. Very uplifted, focused feeling, very interes...
Incredible! All stress is gone and i feel so happy even hours after i smoked. I was very social. shared half of a 0.5 gr joint with a fellow patient. It might have been a bit too much initially, but everything worked out and still continues to be wonderful!
A very tasty strain that is a complete sativa on the uptake but then shows its blue dream genetics by making you very cozy both physically and mentally after a bit. Easy to sleep on this bad boy but it doesn't knock you out.