Avatar for BenzoAStoneologist
Member since 2019
It's a lovely strain with a nice high for someone like me that suffers from anxiety/depression/paranoia. It's citrus aroma is very vibrant but also smells like a nice backyard full of sweet beautiful flowers. I just smoked some and i'll choose this strain (B4) over Sour Diesel anyday.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for jahoo7
Member since 2016
This hybrid definitely leaned Indica for us. Very relaxing. Love it. However, not much flavor via vaping.
Relaxed
Avatar for jmcooler
Member since 2018
Loved the head high it gave not too foggy of an up nice and subtle. Really appreciated the 8% CBD this came with?
ArousedEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for casual_vegas99
Member since 2017
Solid strain, I am vaping Chong’s Choice line from Shango and it has a great spicy/pepper taste to it which reminds me of traditional Thai, also has a bit of berry from its blue dream lineage but this one seems to lean very heavy towards the Sativa side. Very uplifted, focused feeling, very interes...
EuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Catscan72
Member since 2017
Incredible! All stress is gone and i feel so happy even hours after i smoked. I was very social. shared half of a 0.5 gr joint with a fellow patient. It might have been a bit too much initially, but everything worked out and still continues to be wonderful!
FocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for stoneyandboney
Member since 2016
personally my favorite strain of all time very blissful, happy, talkative vibe, enjoyed the high and it's great for the wake and bake
GigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for PTWolf
Member since 2013
A very tasty strain that is a complete sativa on the uptake but then shows its blue dream genetics by making you very cozy both physically and mentally after a bit. Easy to sleep on this bad boy but it doesn't knock you out.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for lovemikey
Member since 2017
Love it. This strain had me enjoying a nice buzz that kept me focused on project I was working out. Great to smoke if you still want to get shit done.
