Bad Decisions reviews
D........8
May 15, 2024
Hungry
Sleepy
I’m not super fond of the flavor, but it’s not bad. The high is heavy on the head, might induce a headache, but it also might help a headache after a bit. It does make you hungry, and sleepy. I’d rate it a 6.5/10. I have some testing at 35.96%.
K........7
September 16, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Nice hybrid… starts off smooth and the high creeps up on you… burst of energy and then the indica kicks in… good for reading and doing light amounts of homework… although you’re stumped you can still function on a moderate level… earthy hydro type of flavor
i........x
December 2, 2023
Sleepy
Anxious
I was not impressed. I am an experienced smoker. I tried this at 29%. If you're looking for a hard hitting or uplifting cerebral buzz this is not it. I felt mildly relaxed and sleepy. Nothing special.