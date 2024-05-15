Bad Decisions is a hybrid weed strain with a mysterious lineage that remains undisclosed. This strain's sativa and indica percentages are not specified, adding to its enigmatic appeal. Bad Decisions typically boasts a THC content that can range from 18% to 24%, making it suitable for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a potent and adventurous experience. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Bad Decisions include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and uplifted. Its diverse effects make it a versatile choice for various situations and moods. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bad Decisions for symptom relief associated with stress, anxiety, and mood disorders. Its mood-enhancing properties can provide a temporary escape from everyday challenges. While specific flavor profiles are not provided, it's likely that Bad Decisions offers a unique and intriguing taste experience. The average price of Bad Decisions can vary depending on your location and the dispensary, typically ranging from $10 to $15 per gram. If you've had the opportunity to try Bad Decisions, we encourage you to share your experiences and insights by leaving a strain review.