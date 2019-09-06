ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Badazz Cheese
Indica

Part of Big Buddha’s Cheese Collection, Badazz Cheese crosses Badazz O.G. Kush with their flagship Big Buddha Cheese to create an indica-dominant strain with piney, earthy, and spicy qualities. Consumers tend to feel an uplifting, euphoric high that washes away both mental and physical stress. 

Avatar for cccofmaine420
Member since 2014
Got several phenotypes out of this strain some excellent some not so much. Too unstable to continually grow but popped several seeds and will keep it in rotation for a bit.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Big Buddha Cheese
Badazz Cheese