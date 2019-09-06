Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Part of Big Buddha’s Cheese Collection, Badazz Cheese crosses Badazz O.G. Kush with their flagship Big Buddha Cheese to create an indica-dominant strain with piney, earthy, and spicy qualities. Consumers tend to feel an uplifting, euphoric high that washes away both mental and physical stress.