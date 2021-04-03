Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Bahama Blizzard
  4. Bahama Blizzard Reviews

Bahama Blizzard reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bahama Blizzard.

Bahama Blizzard effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Bahama Blizzard near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...