Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Bahama Blizzard

Bahama Blizzard

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
THC 24%CBD
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Uplifted
Relaxed
Euphoric
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2 reviews

Bahama Blizzard is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Bahama Blizzard. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Bahama Blizzard near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Bahama Blizzard effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 3 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric

Similar to Bahama Blizzard

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Bahama Blizzard reviews2

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight