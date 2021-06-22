Bahama Mama reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bahama Mama.
Bahama Mama strain effects
Reported by 33 real people like you
Bahama Mama strain flavors
Bahama Mama strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Depression
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
Bahama Mama reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
B........2
June 22, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Fun strain with some uplifting effects but this strain has made me paranoid more often than any other one has
b........6
May 21, 2021
(smoked flower via joint) The smoke is true to a sativa-dominate hybrid strain. If there's any task you feel a bit too lazy to do, this strain is a wonderful helper (just finished doing some laundry).
d........1
March 13, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Excellent get up and go strain. Nose reeks of bananas and passion fruit. Incredibly frosty nugs with deep purples and greens. A+ bag appeal. A few hits out of my bong and I was up cleaning my house and getting spring cleaning done. Very cerebral high with light body relaxation. Not sedating at all. Not racey either, excellent balance. Cut grown by Rugged Roots in Maine. Picked up at Rock Steady Remedies in Bangor.
b........n
January 27, 2021
Nose smell is sweet, smells of bananas with tropical fruits mixed in there. Super frosty bud. Colors are amazing, dark green with purple and red hues when ground up. Tastes great. The high comes on within a few minutes and comes in strong behind the eyes and in the front of the brain. Great for waking up and getting shit done.
K........d
September 16, 2021
Happy
Uplifted
supercalifragilisticexpiallidocous
d........8
June 5, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Super dark purple with a sweet flavor and a lasting high. 1 bowl of this and I was zoomed. Worth a try!
Y........e
August 1, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This is a great strain for activities it made me feel very motivated and happy and relaxed at the end of the high one of my favorites strains
l........t
January 13, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
💯🔥👍🏻☺️ I loved this strain ! Been raining for what seems like months now in the Puget Sound, and i needed a pick me up. Went to my shop, asked the bud tender for something euphoric, uplifting, without the jitters of many sativas. He recommended this Momma... she's outta sight! Dynamite lady, Tropicana Cookies X Black Banana Cookies cross. at 24% THC, by TILTED, for Bellevue Cannabis. Top shelf crop, a killer bag appeal, if looks could kill...Dark to light green, purple, blue, red, covered in trichomes...the aroma, LOUD, gassy, pungent, tropical...the taste, just mouth watering, lingering on palate. Very smooth and even smoke...the effects, well, the effects, after all...yeah, I'm high...euphoric rush, goes from head to toes, tingly. The warmth moves all over the body, viping away doom and gloom, happy, then the indicas in her genes do the whole relaxant, pain killing thing...upbeat, happy, cerebral and energetic w/o jitters and the whole "out of control" feeling some sativas bring me. All day smoke, the high settles into a long relaxing and upbeat high, eventually the studies if you stop smoking, but you can hit this all day and get shit done, focused, upbeat, etc etc. A favorite sativa hybrid, and I'm an indica guy. This is like few other sativas. A new winter favorite for those dark days and afternoons, into evening. If you want an upbeat cerebral euphoric high, she's for you.