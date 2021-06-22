💯🔥👍🏻☺️ I loved this strain ! Been raining for what seems like months now in the Puget Sound, and i needed a pick me up. Went to my shop, asked the bud tender for something euphoric, uplifting, without the jitters of many sativas. He recommended this Momma... she's outta sight! Dynamite lady, Tropicana Cookies X Black Banana Cookies cross. at 24% THC, by TILTED, for Bellevue Cannabis. Top shelf crop, a killer bag appeal, if looks could kill...Dark to light green, purple, blue, red, covered in trichomes...the aroma, LOUD, gassy, pungent, tropical...the taste, just mouth watering, lingering on palate. Very smooth and even smoke...the effects, well, the effects, after all...yeah, I'm high...euphoric rush, goes from head to toes, tingly. The warmth moves all over the body, viping away doom and gloom, happy, then the indicas in her genes do the whole relaxant, pain killing thing...upbeat, happy, cerebral and energetic w/o jitters and the whole "out of control" feeling some sativas bring me. All day smoke, the high settles into a long relaxing and upbeat high, eventually the studies if you stop smoking, but you can hit this all day and get shit done, focused, upbeat, etc etc. A favorite sativa hybrid, and I'm an indica guy. This is like few other sativas. A new winter favorite for those dark days and afternoons, into evening. If you want an upbeat cerebral euphoric high, she's for you.