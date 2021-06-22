Excellent get up and go strain. Nose reeks of bananas and passion fruit. Incredibly frosty nugs with deep purples and greens. A+ bag appeal. A few hits out of my bong and I was up cleaning my house and getting spring cleaning done. Very cerebral high with light body relaxation. Not sedating at all. Not racey either, excellent balance. Cut grown by Rugged Roots in Maine. Picked up at Rock Steady Remedies in Bangor.