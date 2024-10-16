Baked Haze reviews
M........1
October 16, 2024
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
used this in a disposable vape and found it acceptable but not exceptional. Flavor was good and not harsh. I did not get much of an effect from it. left a flavor in my mouth that I couldn't quite identify. (Was not citrus but more earthy)hits the back of your mouth and lingers.
A........m
December 11, 2024
Creative
Energetic
fresh!