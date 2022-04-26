Baklava reviews
Baklava strain effects
Baklava strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
t........r
April 26, 2022
Relaxed
Tingly
Made an account just to post this. Before this strain, all weed felt the same to me. This is by far the BEST weed I have ever smoked. My tolerance was getting pretty high (took about 4-5 bowls a session to feel anything, and I'd have about 3 sessions a day), but with no tolerance break 2 bowls of this had me out. Ive been trying to write this review for 6 hours
K........n
July 20, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Earthy Smells awesome I smoked, ran my usual 3 miles and still was high, I couldn’t smoke the other half
c........s
February 21, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
The smell is crazy, has a very Gelato #41 (cookies) sent to it with a little hint of pine in the background which comes from the Kosher Kush I guess. When I smoked it, it had a very smooth, creamy and sweet taste. I got very high of 1 joint. (Laced with a little of tobacco, I’m Dutch so don’t blame me) I live in Amsterdam and they sell this strain at The Plug coffeeshop for €17 (little over $19) a gram. Quite expensive but imo it’s worth the money.
J........8
November 3, 2021
It was a quick kick to the body that dulled shortly thereafter. It is intense, initially, but it faded fast. This strain made me easily turned on. The taste was super smooth on the inhale and exhale.
m........g
July 6, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
this is the kind of strain you want if you want to really be at peace with where you are in life. to have a nice little existential spiral, where you somehow know all the secrets of the universe but don’t know where to go with them because of the variability of the world around you. i mean, i don’t know how helpful this is but i’m really not having a fun time because of some significant chronic pain and depression and this seems to bring things back to some sort of neutral. kind of numb, still, but neutral. so in short, fun times all around! (no but fr i’m saying this strain is amazing i’m really struggling and it’s such a help)
s........n
February 21, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Smell so good I could just sit and smell the nuggs all day. Best tast , smooth I fell in love with it more and more every puff. I would love to have a pound of this just for rainy days .
C........0
February 19, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
I am a heavy user. This thing got me stoned as I haven't been in a while. High body and mind effects. Uplifting, relaxing.... Smells great. Will get you smiling quickly!
N........e
January 24, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
This one Of the best new strains I’ve had in a while I’m a little late to the party but this baklava is top notch smoke.. Kosher Kush x with gelato 41 shes a heavy hitter…OG gassiness ⛽️ 👃 with berry vanilla creamy undertone’s…with the terps matching The nose by bringing the same berry cream but with some citrus… This was a top not strain and I haven’t even had it from alien labs yet so this will be on the rotation Ya know …stay budded!