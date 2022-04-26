this is the kind of strain you want if you want to really be at peace with where you are in life. to have a nice little existential spiral, where you somehow know all the secrets of the universe but don’t know where to go with them because of the variability of the world around you. i mean, i don’t know how helpful this is but i’m really not having a fun time because of some significant chronic pain and depression and this seems to bring things back to some sort of neutral. kind of numb, still, but neutral. so in short, fun times all around! (no but fr i’m saying this strain is amazing i’m really struggling and it’s such a help)