Made an account just to post this. Before this strain, all weed felt the same to me. This is by far the BEST weed I have ever smoked. My tolerance was getting pretty high (took about 4-5 bowls a session to feel anything, and I'd have about 3 sessions a day), but with no tolerance break 2 bowls of this had me out. Ive been trying to write this review for 6 hours