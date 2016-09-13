ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Balmoral reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Balmoral.

Effects

24 people reported 157 effects
Happy 75%
Relaxed 62%
Focused 54%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 41%
Stress 33%
Depression 29%
Pain 20%
Fatigue 12%
Headaches 12%
Dry mouth 45%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 8%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%

Reviews

31

Avatar for ilud2
Member since 2019
Probably one of my favourite strains to date. I smoke at the end of the day to just chill out, maybe play some video games, and go to sleep and this strain is perfect. In the past I’ve had problems with Indica dominant strains putting me in bad moods so I’ve stuck to Sativa but this is a great hybri...
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for karahissarian
Member since 2017
Heavy without the brain fog
Avatar for StonedUnicorns
Member since 2014
Nice smooth high
Avatar for kiyosai
Member since 2017
Out of all the weeds I’ve weeded, this weed’s the weed I need. An amazing creative and energetic start to the high that descends into an indica type mellow. Bestest!
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Photos

User uploaded image of Balmoral
Avatar for LeafLord79
Member since 2018
Medium nugs, ok trim. Aroma is cheesy and not too intense. Earthy cheese taste, smooth (vape). Takes a bit to kick in, but then hits head and body, with a potent hard hitting daze. Excellent for relaxing but still with energy. very nice!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Jrod6
Member since 2019
solid high. solid taste copped and 8th from my local dispo my pain is gone anxiety crushed and my depression seems to have subsided. my taste buds are now craving cheese. all in all 10/10
Avatar for JesseC94
Member since 2019
Extremely uplifting strain. This will have you smiling the whole time and super relaxed. I am susceptible to anxiety when I smoke and this strain doesn't give me any anxiety.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Darthweeder00000000
Member since 2019
Like uk cheese is underrated so is balmoral, really nice clean buzz, no paranoia just buzzz. Try it in the vape and blast off.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed