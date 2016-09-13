We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 75%
Relaxed 62%
Focused 54%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 41%
Stress 33%
Depression 29%
Pain 20%
Fatigue 12%
Headaches 12%
Dry mouth 45%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 8%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%
Reviews
31
ilud2
Member since 2019
Probably one of my favourite strains to date. I smoke at the end of the day to just chill out, maybe play some video games, and go to sleep and this strain is perfect. In the past I’ve had problems with Indica dominant strains putting me in bad moods so I’ve stuck to Sativa but this is a great hybri...
Medium nugs, ok trim. Aroma is cheesy and not too intense. Earthy cheese taste, smooth (vape). Takes a bit to kick in, but then hits head and body, with a potent hard hitting daze. Excellent for relaxing but still with energy. very nice!