Balmoral is a variety of UK Cheese grown by Canadian LP Tweed, Inc. It carries the classic skunky blue cheese aroma that has given the Cheese strains their global reputation. The relaxing yet balanced effects of Balmoral help keep nausea and pain at bay while keeping stress and anxiety to minimum.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Strain spotlight
Reviews
34
alexham
olivia888
Smokejg
Bugzy_420
Ownis
Find Balmoral nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Balmoral nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Balmoral
Hang tight. We're looking for Balmoral nearby.