Hybrid

4.3 34 reviews

Balmoral

aka UK Cheese

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 34 reviews

Balmoral

Balmoral is a variety of UK Cheese grown by Canadian LP Tweed, Inc. It carries the classic skunky blue cheese aroma that has given the Cheese strains their global reputation. The relaxing yet balanced effects of Balmoral help keep nausea and pain at bay while keeping stress and anxiety to minimum.

Effects

24 people reported 157 effects
Happy 75%
Relaxed 62%
Focused 54%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 41%
Stress 33%
Depression 29%
Pain 20%
Fatigue 12%
Headaches 12%
Dry mouth 45%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 8%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

34

Avatar for alexham
Member since 2017
this review was written under the influence of Balmoral. The high is nice and mellow without being overpowering. The taste is cheesy with earthy notes. I smoked this strain for depression and social anxiety and I feel more relaxed and my head is clear. this is is the strain if you just want relax an...
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for olivia888
Member since 2016
This pressed beautifully into rosin with a high output. Pretty stinky (cheesy) with a decent high and relaxing effect- definitely a good balance between indica and sativa with this one. Acquired from Tweed's THC collector's pack.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Smokejg
Member since 2018
Got it from sqdc in montreal balmoral by tweed its knock off of a uk cheese 1 smells really good 2 tastes cheesy skunky but smooth 3 Buzz is super potent 4 tiny buds and really dry turns to dust when you crumble it 5 I recommend it
CreativeFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Bugzy_420
Member since 2019
Taste not so good when rolled in joint very dry, but when I put some in my vaporizer the taste was good. I would recommend this weed only for vaping
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Ownis
Member since 2015
Live this bud!
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Find Balmoral nearby

Photos

User uploaded image of Balmoral

Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Balmoral

Products with Balmoral

