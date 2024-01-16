Banana Acai Mints reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Acai Mints.
Banana Acai Mints strain effects
Banana Acai Mints strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
j........e
January 16, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I think this strain is pretty good it has a faint taste of banana and earthy mints. I got this strain from Michigan as a concentrate by Anarchy Extracts. It's got a strong head high. This strain is good for activities.
r........3
March 6, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Flavor wise it’s smooth with a hint of bananas. I always struggle with lack of appetite; even as a daily, 25yr veteran smoker. A small bowl of flower of this strain and within 15 minutes I’m making a plate for dinner. Nice relaxed body high, and a good head high too. This balanced strain has won its place in my stash!
S........a
May 7, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
I’m very happy I found these. I got a pack of pre-rolls up here in Michigan on 420 by the name Bram Hermosa the strain was the banana açai. I have severe diverticulitis and every morning after smoking one I have zero pain and my inflammation goes down amazing I don’t like mint but gastrointestinal issues
g........5
July 21, 2024
Creative
Happy
This is Big Buda Bless of GemCity Studios 765, doing my LIVE react on streaming. Check me out across platforms! I thought this had a very flowery taste and smell, and a bit fruity. Had a little "milk and cereal" fruity pebble aroma to it. Feeling pretty happy so far. Waiting for the buzz to kick in yeaaaaaaa.
a........d
February 23, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Feels good, really pretty purps, Earthy-citrus aroma. Dig it!
m........L
March 13, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
BANANA BANANA BANANA munchies relaxed happy/giggly