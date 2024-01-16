stock photo similar to Banana Acai Mints
Banana Acai Mints
aka Banana Acai Mintz
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthAnxious
- Feelings:CreativeHappyEnergetic
- Helps with:DepressionInflammationFatigue
Banana Acai Mints effects are mostly calming.
Banana Acai Mints potency is higher THC than average.
Banana Acai Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Punch and Acai Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Banana Acai Mints is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Tiki Madman, the average price of Banana Acai Mints typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Banana Acai Mints’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Acai Mints, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Banana Acai Mints strain effects
Banana Acai Mints strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Banana Acai Mints strain reviews7
January 16, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
March 6, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
May 7, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy