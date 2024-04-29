Banana Animal Mints reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Animal Mints.
Banana Animal Mints strain effects
Banana Animal Mints strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Banana Animal Mints reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
x........s
April 29, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
Really nice strain! I’ve had it a couple times a real tasty one got my saliva flowing if I’d even smell it The hash and weed of this strain is beautiful
m........a
January 11, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Would you eat an banana mint pie? Now I am considering making one after hitting this delicious strain. After a stressful day I was able to relax and refocus on new projects while enjoying life. Leaving a creative uplifting mood to get things done, it equally has qualities of relaxation in a very well balanced sativa indica hybrid. If you are looking for relief from a stressful day but still need room for productivity then this strain highlights the wonderful features of sativa qualities while leaving you relaxed. Enjoy its unique terpene profile that highlights a Banana Mint touch to your smoking pleasure.
o........k
March 10, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Got a $48 FIND half Oz of this strain today in Phx. The high is good enough for me. I smoked a J walking back from the dispensary, and it took me a half hr longer. loved the clouds in the sky. Big puffballs. Anyways, the smoke tasted as it smelled. It has good terpienes. I am happy. Relaxed. Watching a show and chilling. looking forward to going to bed lol
z........c
Yesterday
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Very nice bud for the price. Got an 8th for 20$ in Massachusetts at a dispensary. With tax. Wow I’m pretty stoned. I’m one of those gross smokers, so I smoke too much. And I’m not proud. It’s not a put you to bed high. It’s a really nice head high. I like it a lot. Gassy aroma