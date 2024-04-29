Would you eat an banana mint pie? Now I am considering making one after hitting this delicious strain. After a stressful day I was able to relax and refocus on new projects while enjoying life. Leaving a creative uplifting mood to get things done, it equally has qualities of relaxation in a very well balanced sativa indica hybrid. If you are looking for relief from a stressful day but still need room for productivity then this strain highlights the wonderful features of sativa qualities while leaving you relaxed. Enjoy its unique terpene profile that highlights a Banana Mint touch to your smoking pleasure.