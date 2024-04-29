Banana Animal Mints reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Animal Mints.

Banana Animal Mints strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Euphoric

Banana Animal Mints strain flavors

Diesel

Mint

Earthy

Banana Animal Mints strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety

April 29, 2024
Really nice strain! I’ve had it a couple times a real tasty one got my saliva flowing if I’d even smell it The hash and weed of this strain is beautiful
1 person found this helpful
January 11, 2024
Would you eat an banana mint pie? Now I am considering making one after hitting this delicious strain. After a stressful day I was able to relax and refocus on new projects while enjoying life. Leaving a creative uplifting mood to get things done, it equally has qualities of relaxation in a very well balanced sativa indica hybrid. If you are looking for relief from a stressful day but still need room for productivity then this strain highlights the wonderful features of sativa qualities while leaving you relaxed. Enjoy its unique terpene profile that highlights a Banana Mint touch to your smoking pleasure.
1 person found this helpful
March 10, 2024
Got a $48 FIND half Oz of this strain today in Phx. The high is good enough for me. I smoked a J walking back from the dispensary, and it took me a half hr longer. loved the clouds in the sky. Big puffballs. Anyways, the smoke tasted as it smelled. It has good terpienes. I am happy. Relaxed. Watching a show and chilling. looking forward to going to bed lol
1 person found this helpful
Yesterday
Very nice bud for the price. Got an 8th for 20$ in Massachusetts at a dispensary. With tax. Wow I’m pretty stoned. I’m one of those gross smokers, so I smoke too much. And I’m not proud. It’s not a put you to bed high. It’s a really nice head high. I like it a lot. Gassy aroma

