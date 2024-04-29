stock photo similar to Banana Animal Mints
Hybrid

Banana Animal Mints

Banana Animal Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Cream Cake and Animal Mints. This strain showcases a balanced combination of both indica and sativa traits. Banana Animal Mints typically features a THC content ranging from 18% to 22%, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate potency ensures a well-rounded experience. Leafly customers report that Banana Animal Mints effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. This strain is ideal for unwinding after a long day, enhancing mood, and promoting creativity without excessive sedation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Animal Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced genetics offer therapeutic relief for a variety of conditions. This strain is bred by Jungle Boys, and is known for its sweet, gassy, and banana-like flavors. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Banana Animal Mints typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, making it a moderately priced strain in most markets. Banana Animal Mints is the strain for those seeking a balanced and flavorful cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to experience Banana Animal Mints, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Banana Animal Mints

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Banana Animal Mints strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Euphoric

Banana Animal Mints strain flavors

Loading...

Diesel

Loading...

Mint

Loading...

Earthy

Banana Animal Mints strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Banana Animal Mints products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Banana Animal Mints near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Banana Animal Mints strain reviews4

April 29, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Tingly
Really nice strain! I’ve had it a couple times a real tasty one got my saliva flowing if I’d even smell it The hash and weed of this strain is beautiful
1 person found this helpful
January 11, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Would you eat an banana mint pie? Now I am considering making one after hitting this delicious strain. After a stressful day I was able to relax and refocus on new projects while enjoying life. Leaving a creative uplifting mood to get things done, it equally has qualities of relaxation in a very well balanced sativa indica hybrid. If you are looking for relief from a stressful day but still need room for productivity then this strain highlights the wonderful features of sativa qualities while leaving you relaxed. Enjoy its unique terpene profile that highlights a Banana Mint touch to your smoking pleasure.
1 person found this helpful
March 10, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Got a $48 FIND half Oz of this strain today in Phx. The high is good enough for me. I smoked a J walking back from the dispensary, and it took me a half hr longer. loved the clouds in the sky. Big puffballs. Anyways, the smoke tasted as it smelled. It has good terpienes. I am happy. Relaxed. Watching a show and chilling. looking forward to going to bed lol
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Banana Animal Mints strain genetics