m........9
October 25, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
This weed has a strong but euphoric giggly high. It feels indica dominant. Definitely don’t go out in public on this strain because you will be geeked lol
c........y
December 9, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Looks crazy, like little piñatas light green with orange yellowish hairs Taste fruity earthy & subtle berries Nice mellow smoke.
S........5
August 25, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Hungry
Good high