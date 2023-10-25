Banana Berry reviews

Banana Berry strain effects

Feelings

Happy

Uplifted

Euphoric

Banana Berry strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    80% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    60% of people say it helps with Stress
  • PTSD
    60% of people say it helps with PTSD

October 25, 2023
This weed has a strong but euphoric giggly high. It feels indica dominant. Definitely don’t go out in public on this strain because you will be geeked lol
December 9, 2023
Looks crazy, like little piñatas light green with orange yellowish hairs Taste fruity earthy & subtle berries Nice mellow smoke.
August 25, 2024
Good high

