HybridTHC 15%CBD 0%

Banana Berry

Banana Berry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Punch and Strawberry Banana strains. This strain has a delicious flavor and aroma that combine the fruity notes of bananas, strawberries, and berries with a hint of haze. Banana Berry is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Berry effects include relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Berry when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, appetite loss, and stress. Bred by Revolutionary Clinics, Banana Berry features flavors like banana, berry, and haze. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. Banana Berry is a rare and exotic strain that is not easy to find, but worth trying if you come across it. This strain has a dense and frosty appearance with orange hairs and a coating of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Berry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Banana Berry strain effects

Feelings

Happy

Uplifted

Euphoric

Banana Berry strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    80% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    60% of people say it helps with Stress
  • PTSD
    60% of people say it helps with PTSD
Banana Berry strain reviews

October 25, 2023
This weed has a strong but euphoric giggly high. It feels indica dominant. Definitely don't go out in public on this strain because you will be geeked lol
December 9, 2023
Looks crazy, like little piñatas light green with orange yellowish hairs Taste fruity earthy & subtle berries Nice mellow smoke.
August 25, 2024
Good high
Strain spotlight

Banana Berry strain genetics