My bf and I were looking for affordable sativas and found this one from DimeBag. It gave me a sense of joy, peace and satisfaction with life and with myself. You'll see, Im a hardcore introverted, highly self conscious and insecure and often lack of drive or energy to do things. Under Banana Blaze all my self doubt and restrain vanished and I had the impulse of moving my body, dance, jump, go for a walk in the forest swinging my arms and feeling fresh and blessed. It also made it easier to speak my mind. This feeling of self acceptance and joy for life had grown unfamiliar to me until Banana Blaze came to my life, and I found out with much sadness that this strain is only sold as seeds (DimeBag only releases this flower occasionally). All I can do is rising hipe about it so when people is curious and start asking farms about it they will want to grow it and we'll see it more at the dispenseries.