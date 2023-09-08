Banana Blaze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Blaze.

write a review

Banana Blaze strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Uplifted

Banana Blaze strain flavors

Loading...

Skunk

Loading...

Plum

Banana Blaze strain helps with

  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia

Banana Blaze reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
September 8, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
I just got done growing this strain. I absolutely love it. The buds smell nice and fruity. These plants came were really chunky with lots of trichomes and came out nice and dense after curing. The effects are great for daytime and does not make you tired. I was able to concentrate more and was also more productive.
2 people found this helpful
April 23, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
My bf and I were looking for affordable sativas and found this one from DimeBag. It gave me a sense of joy, peace and satisfaction with life and with myself. You'll see, Im a hardcore introverted, highly self conscious and insecure and often lack of drive or energy to do things. Under Banana Blaze all my self doubt and restrain vanished and I had the impulse of moving my body, dance, jump, go for a walk in the forest swinging my arms and feeling fresh and blessed. It also made it easier to speak my mind. This feeling of self acceptance and joy for life had grown unfamiliar to me until Banana Blaze came to my life, and I found out with much sadness that this strain is only sold as seeds (DimeBag only releases this flower occasionally). All I can do is rising hipe about it so when people is curious and start asking farms about it they will want to grow it and we'll see it more at the dispenseries.
1 person found this helpful
Today
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
OMG. The banana taste is amazing. Relaxing. Doesn’t make you sleepy but Very much an indica.
September 6, 2024
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
This blaze is truly Banana! Know the smell of the few ripe bananas in your kitchen corner you forgot last week?! It smells really sweet like brow sugar and bananas. The taste follows that profile but not that strong. It’s definitely an indika but it’s not driving me stoned - feel a little talkative too. I will smoke dat blaaaaaze again

Buy strains with similar effects to Banana Blaze

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...