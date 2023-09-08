Banana Blaze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Blaze.
Banana Blaze strain effects
D........o
September 8, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Talkative
I just got done growing this strain. I absolutely love it. The buds smell nice and fruity. These plants came were really chunky with lots of trichomes and came out nice and dense after curing. The effects are great for daytime and does not make you tired. I was able to concentrate more and was also more productive.
d........a
April 23, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
My bf and I were looking for affordable sativas and found this one from DimeBag. It gave me a sense of joy, peace and satisfaction with life and with myself. You'll see, Im a hardcore introverted, highly self conscious and insecure and often lack of drive or energy to do things. Under Banana Blaze all my self doubt and restrain vanished and I had the impulse of moving my body, dance, jump, go for a walk in the forest swinging my arms and feeling fresh and blessed. It also made it easier to speak my mind. This feeling of self acceptance and joy for life had grown unfamiliar to me until Banana Blaze came to my life, and I found out with much sadness that this strain is only sold as seeds (DimeBag only releases this flower occasionally). All I can do is rising hipe about it so when people is curious and start asking farms about it they will want to grow it and we'll see it more at the dispenseries.
j........9
Today
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
OMG. The banana taste is amazing. Relaxing. Doesn’t make you sleepy but Very much an indica.
J........7
September 6, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
This blaze is truly Banana! Know the smell of the few ripe bananas in your kitchen corner you forgot last week?! It smells really sweet like brow sugar and bananas. The taste follows that profile but not that strong. It’s definitely an indika but it’s not driving me stoned - feel a little talkative too. I will smoke dat blaaaaaze again