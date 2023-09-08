Banana Blaze
Banana Blaze is a 20% sativa and 80% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana and Unknown Indica. This strain is a sweet and relaxing indica that offers a creamy and fruity profile with a hint of banana. Banana Blaze has a tropical and earthy aroma with hints of vanilla and citrus. The buds are large and dense, with light green and orange hues. Banana Blaze is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Blaze effects include relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Blaze when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Dutch Passion, Banana Blaze features flavors like banana, sweet, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Banana Blaze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a sweet and relaxing indica that can help you unwind and enjoy the creamy and fruity flavor, Banana Blaze might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Blaze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
