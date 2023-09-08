stock photo similar to Banana Blaze
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%

Banana Blaze

Banana Blaze is a 20% sativa and 80% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana and Unknown Indica. This strain is a sweet and relaxing indica that offers a creamy and fruity profile with a hint of banana. Banana Blaze has a tropical and earthy aroma with hints of vanilla and citrus. The buds are large and dense, with light green and orange hues. Banana Blaze is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Blaze effects include relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Blaze when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Dutch Passion, Banana Blaze features flavors like banana, sweet, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Banana Blaze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a sweet and relaxing indica that can help you unwind and enjoy the creamy and fruity flavor, Banana Blaze might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Blaze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Banana Blaze strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Uplifted

Banana Blaze strain flavors

Skunk

Plum

Banana Blaze strain helps with

  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Banana Blaze strain reviews4

September 8, 2023
I just got done growing this strain. I absolutely love it. The buds smell nice and fruity. These plants came were really chunky with lots of trichomes and came out nice and dense after curing. The effects are great for daytime and does not make you tired. I was able to concentrate more and was also more productive.
April 23, 2024
My bf and I were looking for affordable sativas and found this one from DimeBag. It gave me a sense of joy, peace and satisfaction with life and with myself. You'll see, Im a hardcore introverted, highly self conscious and insecure and often lack of drive or energy to do things. Under Banana Blaze all my self doubt and restrain vanished and I had the impulse of moving my body, dance, jump, go for a walk in the forest swinging my arms and feeling fresh and blessed. It also made it easier to speak my mind. This feeling of self acceptance and joy for life had grown unfamiliar to me until Banana Blaze came to my life, and I found out with much sadness that this strain is only sold as seeds (DimeBag only releases this flower occasionally). All I can do is rising hipe about it so when people is curious and start asking farms about it they will want to grow it and we'll see it more at the dispenseries.
Today
OMG. The banana taste is amazing. Relaxing. Doesn’t make you sleepy but Very much an indica.
