Banana Bliss strain effects
Banana Bliss strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Banana Bliss reviews
j........c
July 15, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Going to update. Had a few more sessions. Really nice experience Happy,uplifting, focus, aroused. Pair with 1/2 fast acting gummy and you have yourself a great time. I needed caffeine after an hour or so cuz the relaxation sets in.
Y........8
June 23, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Taste and Smell like Banana. Energized/Relax high. Name was perfect for this strain.
h........8
July 16, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Fire, can smell it right out the bag. AWADAT!