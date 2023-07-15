Banana Bliss is a 60% sativa and 40% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bananas and Blue Banana. This strain is a fruity and uplifting hybrid that offers a smooth and creamy profile with a hint of banana. Banana Bliss has a tropical and sweet aroma with hints of blueberry and vanilla. The buds are large and dense, with light green and blue hues. Banana Bliss is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Bliss effects include happy, focused, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Bliss when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Flow Kana, Banana Bliss features flavors like banana, sweet, and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Banana Bliss typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a fruity and uplifting hybrid that can help you feel happy and focused, Banana Bliss might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Bliss, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.