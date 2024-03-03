Banana Breath reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Breath.
Banana Breath strain effects
Banana Breath strain helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
Banana Breath reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
e........r
March 3, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Creamy and dreamy. Tastes like a slightly unripe banana and goes down your throat smoothly. Has me feeling like I’m on a tropical vacation this Sunday morning 🌞 currently having PMS/cramps it’s working well in conjunction with my other medications for pain and energy/mood regulation
a........s
March 29, 2024
Hungry
Sleepy
Dry mouth
Banana Breath is a strain that just doesn't get along with me. It always gives me a bad coughing fit which almost always turns into a headache. I don't really get to enjoy any of the high as it doesn't help with the pain, which ruins any effect I may have felt. It does help my husband, who suffers insomnia, sleep after a while, so it gets an extra star.
n........3
June 28, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Had to go back to try it again after the first time I got it. Tastes exactly how it sounds, and hits pretty smooth. Only downside are the coughing fits but aside from that, the strain lifts you up, and then drops you into the couch cos a nice relaxing indica nap.
l........5
May 25, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
Went from extremely giggly and talkative to silent and really sleepy within 30-60 minutes. This strain really gave me the best of both worlds with its 50/50 hybrid of indica and sativa. Really enjoyed smoking this!
s........r
Today
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Nice calming high with a touch of fruity tropical banana taste
S........3
August 16, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Just got this for the first time this week. I’ve been a long time smoker and this strain is one of the few that gets me like *woah* lifted. Good daytime buzz and the indica helps when you come down for a nice nap. As others have said, coughing can be an issue but imo that’s part of the game if you want the dankest of dank 🤷🏻♂️
m........i
May 30, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Muy bueno