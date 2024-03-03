stock photo similar to Banana Breath
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
Banana Breath
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthHeadache
- Feelings:EuphoricUpliftedCreative
- Helps with:CrampsDepressionEye pressure
Banana Breath effects are mostly calming.
Banana Breath potency is higher THC than average.
Banana Breath is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendocino and Banana OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Banana Breath is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Banana Breath typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Banana Breath’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Breath, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Banana BreathOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Banana Breath strain effects
Banana Breath strain helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Banana Breath products near you
Similar to Banana Breath near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Banana Breath strain reviews7
Read all reviews
e........r
March 3, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
a........s
March 29, 2024
Hungry
Sleepy
Dry mouth
n........3
June 28, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed