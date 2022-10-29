Banana Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Cake.
Banana Cake strain effects
Banana Cake strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
Banana Cake reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
x........x
October 29, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
As someone who suffers from anxiety and panic disorder, I am very careful with what strains I enjoy. Many sativa/sativa doms have caused me to have panic attacks which is especially true for sativa edibles. That being said, I've found indica dominant strains to be the best for me. I personally enjoy body euphoria and sensory enhancement. I tried the Banana Cake concentrate from Phat Yeti purchased at Main Street in Vancouver Wa. This strain really hit the jackpot for me. After waiting a good 15 minutes for the effects to kick in I couldn't help but just smile. I felt relaxed, happy, comfortable, sensitive to stimulation but in a good way. The food I ate tasted heavenly, the sounds music I listened to resonated physically in light euphoric waves across my torso. This one burned quite harshly with my first dab but that was my fault for not letting my banger cool enough. Once I discovered the optimal temp for this strain/concentrate I really enjoyed the flavor. It is subtle fruit/berry with a light sweet creamy-ish flavor and scent. I enjoyed the taste but it isn't the most flavorful thing I've tried. I have never enjoyed the affects of a strain so much that I felt the need to create an account and leave a review, so I hope that speaks volumes as positive recommendation. I would definitely give this a 9.5/10 rating on the high itself for people who have anxiety in general or suffer from cannabis triggered anxiety.
j........3
November 23, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Perfect name! super tasty, smooth, and a slow glide into euphoric heaven! all stress, pain, and anxiety just disappear. easy to overshoot the moon with the delayed onset.
a........b
October 30, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Smells like it smokes…really freaking good! Had more of a relaxing effect for me after smoking a blunt I passed out on the couch. A very good strain I must say!
B........l
June 27, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Super chill, high feels really *smooth*. Tastes amazing-kinda sweet! Will definitely be adding this to my faves.
t........o
August 8, 2023
Relaxed
Talkative
This is what I've been looking for! Nice heavy hitting indica, it hit like 5-10 minutes after I started smoking. I struggle with racing thoughts and general random discomfort because of my triple threat anxiety/ADHD/autism combo, and this strain took that away for a while. It relaxed me and made me talkative, and eventually it put me to sleep. Made cleaning on my mealworm farm a lot more tolerable. I'd highly recommend it for an evening smoke to wind down. Also, the bud is super purple. Leafly needs to add "hay" as a smell note because that's most of what I get from it- it smells good, don't get me wrong, just a lot like hay.
g........j
August 25, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is my migraine kill switch. I’ve had chronic migraines for three years and daily headaches for a little longer. This baby just broke a three-week migraine cycle that two rounds of Toradol didn’t touch. Thanks, Banana Cake! Also, fair warning, this strain gives you crazy munchies. A couple weeks ago I was smoking a ton of Banana Cake and I ate all but three pieces of a large cheesecake all by myself.
K........9
December 17, 2023
Focused
Happy
Smells really good, taste even better. Not my favorite but I’d definitely buy again. Would recommend for anyone who wants to just relax!
c........8
December 9, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Dry eyes
Great hits big clouds nice smoke taste like banana