HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

Banana Cake

Banana Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and Wedding Cake. Banana Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Cake effects include feeling happy, hungry, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and headaches. Bred by In House Genetics, Banana Cake features flavors like butter, honey, and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Banana Cake typically ranges from $40-$45 per eighth-ounce. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Banana Cake strain effects

Reported by 26 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Hungry

Loading...

Happy

Banana Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    30% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    19% of people say it helps with Depression
Banana Cake strain reviews26

October 29, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
As someone who suffers from anxiety and panic disorder, I am very careful with what strains I enjoy. Many sativa/sativa doms have caused me to have panic attacks which is especially true for sativa edibles. That being said, I've found indica dominant strains to be the best for me. I personally enjoy body euphoria and sensory enhancement. I tried the Banana Cake concentrate from Phat Yeti purchased at Main Street in Vancouver Wa. This strain really hit the jackpot for me. After waiting a good 15 minutes for the effects to kick in I couldn't help but just smile. I felt relaxed, happy, comfortable, sensitive to stimulation but in a good way. The food I ate tasted heavenly, the sounds music I listened to resonated physically in light euphoric waves across my torso. This one burned quite harshly with my first dab but that was my fault for not letting my banger cool enough. Once I discovered the optimal temp for this strain/concentrate I really enjoyed the flavor. It is subtle fruit/berry with a light sweet creamy-ish flavor and scent. I enjoyed the taste but it isn't the most flavorful thing I've tried. I have never enjoyed the affects of a strain so much that I felt the need to create an account and leave a review, so I hope that speaks volumes as positive recommendation. I would definitely give this a 9.5/10 rating on the high itself for people who have anxiety in general or suffer from cannabis triggered anxiety.
37 people found this helpful
November 23, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Perfect name! super tasty, smooth, and a slow glide into euphoric heaven! all stress, pain, and anxiety just disappear. easy to overshoot the moon with the delayed onset.
13 people found this helpful
October 30, 2022
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Smells like it smokes…really freaking good! Had more of a relaxing effect for me after smoking a blunt I passed out on the couch. A very good strain I must say!
11 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

