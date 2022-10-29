As someone who suffers from anxiety and panic disorder, I am very careful with what strains I enjoy. Many sativa/sativa doms have caused me to have panic attacks which is especially true for sativa edibles. That being said, I've found indica dominant strains to be the best for me. I personally enjoy body euphoria and sensory enhancement. I tried the Banana Cake concentrate from Phat Yeti purchased at Main Street in Vancouver Wa. This strain really hit the jackpot for me. After waiting a good 15 minutes for the effects to kick in I couldn't help but just smile. I felt relaxed, happy, comfortable, sensitive to stimulation but in a good way. The food I ate tasted heavenly, the sounds music I listened to resonated physically in light euphoric waves across my torso. This one burned quite harshly with my first dab but that was my fault for not letting my banger cool enough. Once I discovered the optimal temp for this strain/concentrate I really enjoyed the flavor. It is subtle fruit/berry with a light sweet creamy-ish flavor and scent. I enjoyed the taste but it isn't the most flavorful thing I've tried. I have never enjoyed the affects of a strain so much that I felt the need to create an account and leave a review, so I hope that speaks volumes as positive recommendation. I would definitely give this a 9.5/10 rating on the high itself for people who have anxiety in general or suffer from cannabis triggered anxiety.