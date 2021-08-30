Wonderful, by far one of the best pre roll strains I have had in a long time. Will def keep this one top tier. If you have anxiety or have trouble sleeping, this one def helps ! Very calming and soothing. Didn't get much of the munchies but the cotton mouth was there. I wouldn't say this smacks you in the face but I also wouldn't say that it creeps up either. Just the perfect high beginning to end. 10/10 will be visiting EarthMed in Rosemont for more of these pre rolls again!