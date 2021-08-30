Banana Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Cookies.
Banana Cookies strain effects
Reported by 25 real people like you
Banana Cookies strain helps with
- 48% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 32% of people say it helps with Depression
- 24% of people say it helps with Stress
m........y
August 30, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
The high just feels warm. No more stress or anxiety. It made my libido skyrocket, like teenage “lets make out for 3 hours knowing we’re not having sex” horny. So an A+ for pain, anxiety, and depression relief as well as maybe some hormonal libido assistance.
J........r
April 2, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Yes dry mouth is to be expected but that is it for "con's". This eliminated anxiety, uplifted, and left warm fuzzy feelings throughout. My body was so relaxed and the high wasn't overwhelming or debilitating. which surprised me for an indica, but I was glad for it! I definitely have a top 5 favorite here.
P........1
February 2, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
Wonderful, by far one of the best pre roll strains I have had in a long time. Will def keep this one top tier. If you have anxiety or have trouble sleeping, this one def helps ! Very calming and soothing. Didn't get much of the munchies but the cotton mouth was there. I wouldn't say this smacks you in the face but I also wouldn't say that it creeps up either. Just the perfect high beginning to end. 10/10 will be visiting EarthMed in Rosemont for more of these pre rolls again!
f........f
September 25, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Very nice energetic high while also calming my anxiety and giving me more patience
T........t
March 20, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Dry eyes
Very nice and fast. I used a Mighty Vaporizer with flower. Starting feeling it in 5 minutes. Came up fast after that. Warm blanket wrapped around you kinda vibes. Really great on my damaged knee and higher BPM but lower BP.
t........2
February 2, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Made me feel really relaxed and eased the pain I have in my back. It also gave me that nice head high I was looking for as well
b........e
September 9, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Phenomenal. Get the Rhythm Banana Cookies Terp Sap.
A........6
March 31, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Soooooo I just vaped my banana cookies and I’m in LOVE! Indica strains make me sooooo paranoid even some of the hybrids but this one HERE!!! Yeeesssss! It instantly relaxed me but not in a locking way! Stress and anxiety GONE! And I feel like the come down will give me a good nights rest!😍 I feels NO pain!