Banana Cookies
Banana Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Platinum OG with Sour Diesel. Consumers love this strain for its ability to squash stress and anxiety in its track. Banana Cookies produces uplifting effects that will soothe your body and soul. This strain features extremely loud banana flavors that are sweet and nutty. The aroma is similar, but with heavy diesel undertones. Consumers say this strain is prone to causing cottonmouth, so stay extra hydrated while you partake. With a THC content of 21%, medical marijuana patients choose Banana Cookies to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and chronic pain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Banana Cookies. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Banana Cookies strain effects
Banana Cookies strain helps with
- 48% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 32% of people say it helps with Depression
- 24% of people say it helps with Stress
According to growers, this strain flowers into small green buds with golden brown hues.