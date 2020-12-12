Banana Cream Cake reviews
Banana Cream Cake strain effects
Banana Cream Cake strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 31% of people say it helps with Pain
B........a
December 12, 2020
Happy
Relaxed
First off, when you smell this strain for the first time out of fresh packing, the smell of a banana smacks you in the face. The buds are like a tropical fruit, almost so cozy you’ll wanna lay your head on it to fall asleep after a long day. If you are a wake and bake kinda person, be prepared for a uplifting, blissful, high that will change any bad situation into a beautiful situation. This is a must try! Be careful you don’t smoke to much, you’ll start to hear the monkeys outside!
J........4
December 5, 2020
I have been smoking heavily for 27 years. THIS is now my #1 favorite kind, ever. LOVE IT!. I also have never took my time to write a review, for anything. I HAD to write about it though........listen......it is the BOMB. It is SMOKIN'!!!!☆☆☆☆☆
M........t
May 4, 2021
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Had this recommended by my local pot guru and I gotta say, he was right on. Not only is it great for pain and nausea, two primary reasons that I use cannabis, it is also relaxing and a major mood lifter. The perfect strain to pop into the vape in the evening, put on some cartoons and laugh yourself to sleep. I also live that whole it eases my nausea, it doesn't throw me into a munchies pit like my usual Granddaddy Purple or G13. If you want to kick back and drift off to sleep without the full kick of a knock-your-mama-out indicas that are so common these days, you gotta pick up some of this stuff.
C........8
July 13, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Very smooth very relaxing behind the eyes , Has a Banana vanilla cake taste to it. Nice on the lungs great for relaxing and watching some good movies 🎥
i........0
August 2, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
the buds i had were a pretty heavy indica lean. super skunky and made me feel heavy and like there was a warm blanket wrapped around my brain. had to drink a lot of coffee to do anything productive so be warned of that.
e........e
August 11, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Great strain and I'm not a hybrid guy. Starts in good and strong on the sativa side good heavy indica feeling little of both in layers with this one. If you enjoy Wedding cake (" which I love lol") You will love this !!!
n........0
January 26, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
created an account to rate this... the smell of this is insane, so sweet and earthy, and the flower has a very beautiful purple color, unlike anything else ive smoked. smoking it actually tastes like banana! a very euphoric high that is just energizing enough to keep you active, had me n my homies talking about deep shit all night.
h........1
January 26, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Its exactly as described, it has a earthy banana scent in your bag or jar, it also has a smooth earthy inhale followed by a smooth sweet exhale. Definitely a wake and bake strain, but does require moderation for more beginner smokers. Too much first thing in the morning, and even though its a sativa dominant, you will easily find your self stuck on the couch playing on your cellphone games for an hour at least. Lol. Good stuff for sure!!