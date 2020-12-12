Had this recommended by my local pot guru and I gotta say, he was right on. Not only is it great for pain and nausea, two primary reasons that I use cannabis, it is also relaxing and a major mood lifter. The perfect strain to pop into the vape in the evening, put on some cartoons and laugh yourself to sleep. I also live that whole it eases my nausea, it doesn't throw me into a munchies pit like my usual Granddaddy Purple or G13. If you want to kick back and drift off to sleep without the full kick of a knock-your-mama-out indicas that are so common these days, you gotta pick up some of this stuff.