HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%

Banana Cream Cake

aka Banana Cake

Banana Cream Cake, also known as "Banana Cake," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Monkey Banana. Banana Cream Cake's THC level hovers around 21%, so this strain may overwhelm some novice cannabis consumers. Leafly readers say Banana Cake produces giggly, happy, and relaxing effects. The dominant terpene is limonene, with a creamy and cool aroma on the exhale with notes of pear, chestnut, and vanilla. Medical marijuana patients choose Banana Cake to relieve symptoms associated with chronic depression, anxiety, and pain. Banana Cake was originally bred by Paisa Grow Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.


Breeder In House Genetics also has a Banana Cake, which is Banana OG x Wedding Cake. In House Genetics Banana Cake is a Leafly top 12 strain of the 2022 harvest.


Banana Cream Cake strain effects

Feelings

Happy

Relaxed

Euphoric

Banana Cream Cake strain flavors

Pear

Vanilla

Earthy

Banana Cream Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    31% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    31% of people say it helps with Pain
Banana Cream Cake strain reviews37

December 12, 2020
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
First off, when you smell this strain for the first time out of fresh packing, the smell of a banana smacks you in the face. The buds are like a tropical fruit, almost so cozy you’ll wanna lay your head on it to fall asleep after a long day. If you are a wake and bake kinda person, be prepared for a uplifting, blissful, high that will change any bad situation into a beautiful situation. This is a must try! Be careful you don’t smoke to much, you’ll start to hear the monkeys outside!
30 people found this helpful
December 5, 2020
I have been smoking heavily for 27 years. THIS is now my #1 favorite kind, ever. LOVE IT!. I also have never took my time to write a review, for anything. I HAD to write about it though........listen......it is the BOMB. It is SMOKIN'!!!!☆☆☆☆☆
29 people found this helpful
May 4, 2021
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Had this recommended by my local pot guru and I gotta say, he was right on. Not only is it great for pain and nausea, two primary reasons that I use cannabis, it is also relaxing and a major mood lifter. The perfect strain to pop into the vape in the evening, put on some cartoons and laugh yourself to sleep. I also live that whole it eases my nausea, it doesn't throw me into a munchies pit like my usual Granddaddy Purple or G13. If you want to kick back and drift off to sleep without the full kick of a knock-your-mama-out indicas that are so common these days, you gotta pick up some of this stuff.
21 people found this helpful
Banana Cream Cake strain genetics

Banana Cream Cake grow information

According to growers, this strain flowers into dense, light green nugs with tiny orange hairs and a coating of frosty trichomes.