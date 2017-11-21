Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Two great strains combine, wonderful nighttime smoke. Anxiety, pain, depression, spasms, it literally helps with everything. Taste is smooth you can feel the indica with almost like a headband type high. Highly recommend great medicine. 👍👍👍
Another smart reviewer mentioned something along the lines of "Blue Dream 2.0," and that is an apt descriptor. Tastes slightly of fruit, more like banana peels, but you know what? Nose is great, and high is amazing, Blue Dream amplified in both directions but most noticeably an intense body buzz, my...
Botanical Lab's concentrate of Vagrant Hill Farm's work here. Beautiful stuff. Not quite banana cream, but impressively close. It's a pretty typical OG with sweet, soft tropical fruit notes padding the sides. Good, indica dominant effect.