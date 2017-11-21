ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Craft07
Member since 2019
Couldn’t ask for a better body high!
Avatar for Smac22
Member since 2018
One of the best strains I’ve ever had!!! You start out thinking it’s not doing anything and then out of nowhere...BAM!!! You’re knocked on your bum. 1,000,000/10 will smoke again!!!
Avatar for firedude420
Member since 2019
Two great strains combine, wonderful nighttime smoke. Anxiety, pain, depression, spasms, it literally helps with everything. Taste is smooth you can feel the indica with almost like a headband type high. Highly recommend great medicine. 👍👍👍
Avatar for SleepyMoose
Member since 2018
I got this a while ago but I remember it like it was yesterday. I saw the pack in a clear mason jar and that shit was SO MF ICY. Really lives up to the name 💯
Creative
Avatar for xblackrobx
Member since 2015
Another smart reviewer mentioned something along the lines of "Blue Dream 2.0," and that is an apt descriptor. Tastes slightly of fruit, more like banana peels, but you know what? Nose is great, and high is amazing, Blue Dream amplified in both directions but most noticeably an intense body buzz, my...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for GarnetEiko
Member since 2017
Nice for before bed, but definitely don’t try to go out after this one
CreativeGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for kingmitas150
Member since 2016
Very fun high, giggly and euphoric. Very uplifting as well
CreativeEuphoricGigglyUplifted
Avatar for ChicagoBudTender
Member since 2018
Botanical Lab's concentrate of Vagrant Hill Farm's work here. Beautiful stuff. Not quite banana cream, but impressively close. It's a pretty typical OG with sweet, soft tropical fruit notes padding the sides. Good, indica dominant effect.
HappyRelaxed