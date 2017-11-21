Banana Cream OG is grown by Vagrant Hill Farms of Forest Grove, Oregon. This strain is a hybrid cross of Blue Dream, Banana OG, and Ocean Beach OG. It emits strong notes of orange and spearmint, and expresses tight lime green buds. Not much more is known about this strain other than its heavy, OG-forward effects that lay into the body and gain weight with continued consumption.
