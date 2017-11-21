ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Banana Cream OG

Banana Cream OG

Banana Cream OG is grown by Vagrant Hill Farms of Forest Grove, Oregon. This strain is a hybrid cross of Blue Dream, Banana OG, and Ocean Beach OG. It emits strong notes of orange and spearmint, and expresses tight lime green buds. Not much more is known about this strain other than its heavy, OG-forward effects that lay into the body and gain weight with continued consumption.

Avatar for ParkerBailey
Member since 2017
I was excited to try this strain because of the Blue Dream lineage. Boy was this a tasty strain. Very good high that left me feeling relaxed but also energetic. I love the flavors too. The minty +pine scent was very refreshing.
CreativeEnergeticRelaxed
Avatar for bigmoby
Member since 2016
Intense citrus and piny smell that i can't get enough. will be buying more.
CreativeFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for ashjh
Member since 2017
Very relaxing high. Soaked in the bath with a glass of wine, a bowl of banana cream and you’re set. Very tasteful
HappyHungryRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Zanner
Member since 2016
4.3 Out 5.0 Sweet, Flower, Lite Spice Very Smooth out of Bong. Pipe is not bad with sweet but more burn taste. ( Dry Vape Like a Volcano ) RECOMMEND This strain for dry vape sweet taste, save your lung's. (Product's Effects First Hit) Like most hit's you with a nice relax feel, with very littl...
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for RogerGoodEl
Member since 2018
amazing. after just a few minutes, my first thought is such a euphoric uplifting. just.. relaxed.. im sitting here actually thinking about how good i feel.. method of smoking is dabbing banana cream OG shatter. really slept on strain, awesome genetics and a great flavor
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Lineage

Banana OG
Blue Dream
Banana Cream OG