Banana Foster reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Foster.
Banana Foster strain effects
Banana Foster strain flavors
Banana Foster strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
z........z
August 26, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Very giggly high. Focused in. Relaxed. Very good for anxiety and depression.
c........4
August 9, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Relaxed
I decided to hit some of this through the dry herb vaporizer, and just let me tell you, the flavor is amazing! Surprisingly smooth, great head/body high. Highly recommend to those of you who have never tried this!! 10/10 rating
b........r
Today
Supply Co. Banana Foster Select Flower. Smoked (water bong). Light and fresh. Aromatic and mild. Slight banana hints. Heady high, casual.
c........4
June 27, 2024
Creative
Focused
smoked this pre-beach, found the world very beautiful after and feeling a sensation not unlike a trapped miner escaping a cave…
r........1
February 27, 2024
Haven't tried it yet but I just got seeds in the mail I'm excited to start growing this strain for fall 2024 harvest
p........0
September 13, 2024
Focused
Happy
Dabbin’ with this smooth cheesecake hittin’ concentrate. It has a hint of tropical to it also. Excellent and smooth.