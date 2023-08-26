Banana Foster reviews

Banana Foster strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Focused

Banana Foster strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression

August 26, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Very giggly high. Focused in. Relaxed. Very good for anxiety and depression.
3 people found this helpful
August 9, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Relaxed
I decided to hit some of this through the dry herb vaporizer, and just let me tell you, the flavor is amazing! Surprisingly smooth, great head/body high. Highly recommend to those of you who have never tried this!! 10/10 rating
1 person found this helpful
Today
Supply Co. Banana Foster Select Flower. Smoked (water bong). Light and fresh. Aromatic and mild. Slight banana hints. Heady high, casual.
June 27, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
smoked this pre-beach, found the world very beautiful after and feeling a sensation not unlike a trapped miner escaping a cave…
February 27, 2024
Haven't tried it yet but I just got seeds in the mail I'm excited to start growing this strain for fall 2024 harvest
September 13, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Dabbin’ with this smooth cheesecake hittin’ concentrate. It has a hint of tropical to it also. Excellent and smooth.

