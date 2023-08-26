stock photo similar to Banana Foster
HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%

Banana Foster

Banana Foster is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and Cheesecake. This strain is a creamy and fruity delight that produces a relaxing and sleepy high. Banana Foster is 17%-20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Foster effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Foster when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by FloraCal Farms, Banana Foster features flavors like banana, cheese, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Banana Foster typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Banana Foster is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Foster, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Banana Foster strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Focused

Banana Foster strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
Banana Foster strain reviews6

August 26, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Very giggly high. Focused in. Relaxed. Very good for anxiety and depression.
August 9, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Relaxed
I decided to hit some of this through the dry herb vaporizer, and just let me tell you, the flavor is amazing! Surprisingly smooth, great head/body high. Highly recommend to those of you who have never tried this!! 10/10 rating
June 27, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
smoked this pre-beach, found the world very beautiful after and feeling a sensation not unlike a trapped miner escaping a cave…
