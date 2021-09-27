Banana Gelato
BGe
Hybrid
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Berry
Apple
Tropical
Banana Gelato effects are mostly energizing.
Banana Gelato strain effects
Banana Gelato strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Banana Gelato strain reviews(9)
2........s
September 27, 2021
D........x
April 21, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
z........l
January 21, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric